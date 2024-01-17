Family warned school about threats to their son who was shot and killed at graduation, report shows

A newly released report shows that an 18-year-old student fatally shot last year after his high school graduation in Virginia had been kept home for months because of fears for his safety but was still allowed to attend commencement ceremonies. The report released Wednesday found that Richmond Public Schools allowed Shawn Jackson to attend commencement for Huguenot High School despite regulations barring homebound students from participating in school-sponsored activities without permission from a school principal or their designee. Jackson and his stepfather were shot and killed in June 2023 at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies outside Richmond’s Altria Theater. Five other people were wounded by gunfire.

