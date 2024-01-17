GOP Congressman Jeff Duncan won’t run for 8th term in his South Carolina district

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan says he will not run for an eighth term in his solidly Republican South Carolina district. Duncan says it is time to bring fresh ideas to the district. Duncan was first elected in 2010. He made energy policy one of his chief concerns, pushing for more nuclear power. Duncan’s Faith and Freedom BBQ gathered thousands of conservatives in Anderson to hear from key Republicans from across the country. But his conservative reputation took a hit last year when his wife of 35 years filed for divorce, blaming a sexual relationship Duncan was having with a lobbyist. The Third District is solidly Republican in the western and northern part of South Carolina.

