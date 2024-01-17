Gov. Andy Beshear’s allies form group to promote the Democrat’s agenda in GOP-leaning Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People close to Gov. Andy Beshear have formed an advocacy group to promote the Democrat’s agenda in Kentucky. The move Wednesday signals a more aggressive strategy to advance Beshear’s second-term agenda. It comes as the 46-year-old governor takes other steps to expand his political brand beyond his home state. Beshear’s national profile rose after his convincing reelection win over GOP challenger Daniel Cameron last November. The newly formed 501(c)(4) group is called “Heckbent.” Beshear’s chief political strategist, Eric Hyers, says it will promote key Beshear proposals through grassroots advocacy and could bankroll advertising campaigns.

