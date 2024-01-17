Heavy snowfall and freezing rain cause flight cancellations across Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy snowfalls and freezing rain across Germany have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, crashes on icy roads, and school closures. At Frankfurt and Munich airports, hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday, while Saarbruecken airport in western Germany closed for the day. Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports were also affected by delays and cancelations. National train operator Deutsche Bahn canceled several long-distance connections and placed a speed restriction of 200 kilometers an hours on its fastest trains, due to the extreme weather. The freezing rain across western and southern Germany also led to countless crashes on the roads.

