IIHF says Israel can play in an upcoming tournament after initially barring it for security concerns

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation says Israel will be able to play in an upcoming tournament after previously barring its national team from the event over security concerns. The sport’s world governing body announced Wednesday that Israel can take part in the Division III under-20 world championship later this month in Bulgaria. The IIHF says it has confirmed with authorities the necessary security measures will be in place to address the risks of Israel participating. It added that it will take ensuring tournaments on a case-by-case basis, again citing safety and security.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.