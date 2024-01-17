Kenya doomsday cult leader, 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children; more charges to follow

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A doomsday cult leader and 30 of his followers have been presented in a Kenyan court to face charges of murdering 191 children. Leader Paul Mackenzie and the other suspects did not enter pleas because the judge granted a request from prosecutors that they undergo mental assessments and return to court on Feb. 6. The remains of 180 of the 191 dead children have not been identified. Mackenzie and some of his followers have been blamed for the deaths of 429 members of his Good News International Church. Many are believed to have starved themselves in the belief that by doing so they would meet Jesus Christ before the world ends. The bodies were discovered in dozens of shallow graves in a remote area.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.