BANGKOK (AP) — A rescue worker says an explosion at a firework factory in central Thailand has killed at least 15 people. Workers were still trying to confirm the number of deaths, said a worker with the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation. He estimated around 15 to 17 people were killed in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday. Photos posted online by local rescue workers showed the site leveled.

