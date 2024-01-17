Qatar and France send medicine for hostages in Gaza as war rages on and regional tensions spike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas is en route to Gaza. France and Qatar arranged the delivery by brokering the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire broke down in November. Qatar says the deal also includes the delivery of additional medicine and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave. The war in Gaza shows no sign of ending and has sparked tensions across the Middle East, with a dizzying array of strikes and counterstrikes in recent days from northern Iraq to the Red Sea and from southern Lebanon to Pakistan.

By NAJIB JOBAIN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.