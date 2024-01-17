Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the technology in its new Galaxy phones

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Smartphones could get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go. Samsung provided a glimpse of how smartphones are evolving during a Wednesday unveiling if the next generation of its flagship Galaxy models. The sales pitch for the Galaxy S24 line-up revolves around an array of new features powered by artificial AI. Besides featuring Samsung’s on work in AI, the Galaxy phones will tap into that latest advances in search from Google.

