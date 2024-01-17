South Dakota House passes bill that would make the animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed a bill that would make xylazine a controlled substance. Xylazine is a large-animal sedative that is being mixed with fentanyl and then used by some people. The measure would establish penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of up to $4,000 for possession and use. There are exceptions for veterinary use, however. The bill passed unanimously in the Republican-held House and now goes to the Senate. State Attorney General Marty Jackley says police in South Dakota are encountering the drug, mainly in Sioux Falls. Xylazine in people can cause health problems including difficulty breathing, dangerously low blood pressure and even death.

