UK leader Rishi Sunak tries to quell Conservative revolt over his Rwanda plan for migrants

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a test of his authority and his nerve. He is trying to subdue a Conservative Party rebellion over his stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, Lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday on a bill that aims to overcome a U.K. Supreme Court block on the Rwanda plan. It comes a day after some 60 members of Sunak’s governing Conservatives rebelled and tried to strengthen the legislation. A similar rebellion on Wednesday would doom the Safety of Rwanda Bill, and potentially Sunak’s 15-month-old government. Illegal Immigration Minister Michael Tomlinson says he’s confident the bill “is going to get through tonight.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.