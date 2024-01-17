US Justice Department to release report on halting police response to Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A federal report into the halting and haphazard law enforcement response to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is about to be released. The Department of Justice review will likely revive scrutiny of the hundreds of officers who responded to the 2022 massacre but waited more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman. It is scheduled to be made public Thursday. Uvalde, a community of more than 15,000, continues to struggle with the trauma left by the killing of 19 elementary students and two teachers. The shooting has already been picked over in legislative hearings, news reports and a damning report by Texas lawmakers who faulted law enforcement at every level.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

