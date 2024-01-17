Who is Jaish al-Adl, the Sunni group that Iran targeted in an airstrike on Pakistani soil?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan was angered and shocked after Iran fired missiles into its territory to attack an outlawed separatist group in a remote area of Baluchistan province. Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran on Wednesday in protest of the unprecedented airstrike. The target of Iran’s airstrike was Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, which surfaced in 2012. It mainly comprises members of the Sunni militant Jundullah group, which was weakened after Iran arrested its most of the members. Jaish al-Adl is an anti-Iranian Sunni militant group that wants independence for Iran’s eastern Sistan and Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan provinces.

