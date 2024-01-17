Winter weather is snarling air travel. Here’s what to do if your flight is canceled

Winter weather is causing flight delays and cancellations. Experts have tips on what to do when your itinerary gets scrambled by a storm. Airlines are required to provide refunds for customers whose flights are canceled for any reason. Airlines will try to put you on a later flight, but that depends on there being open seats. Go ahead and ask if the airline will book you on another carrier — they are not required to do that, but some airlines will, on a case-by-case basis. As for money beyond a refund of your ticket, there’s no requirement for airlines to pay compensation, but the Biden administration is working on a proposal to cover compensation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.