Another Turkish soccer club parts ways with an Israeli player over his posting on Gaza hostages

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s leading soccer club Basaksehir says it’s parted ways with Israeli player Eden Karzev following a disciplinary probe of his social media post calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas militant group. Thursday’s announcement comes days after another Israeli player, Sagiv Jehezkel, was briefly detained in Turkey and questioned for allegedly inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with the hostages after scoring an equalizer during a top-division game. Karzev was also briefly questioned by police in Istanbul after he re-posted a message on social media that marked the hostages’ 100 days in captivity with the hashtag “BringThemHomeNow.”

