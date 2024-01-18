At least 7 people dead after a landslide buries a house in the southern Philippines, official says

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says at least seven people, including five children, have been killed when a landslide set off by days of pounding rains buried a house where they were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines. Two other people were seriously injured and between 5 to 10 people remain unaccounted for in the landslide in a far-flung mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. Ednar Dayanghirang, regional chief of the government’s Office of Civil Defense, said rescuers stopped their search for more victims of the landslide in Monkayo at mid-afternoon on Thursday due to heavy rains. The search and rescue work resumed Friday.

