Blinken’s latest diplomatic trip will take him to Africa as crises continue to vex US foreign policy
By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to visit four African countries as the Biden administration tries to keep its eyes on all corners of the world while being consumed by crises in Ukraine, the Mideast and the Red Sea. The State Department says Blinken will go to Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola starting Sunday for talks focused on regional security, conflict prevention, democracy promotion and trade. Blinken’s Africa trip comes as the United States is increasingly nervous about its relationships on the continent. In addition, the U.S. and China are in a battle for influence throughout Africa.