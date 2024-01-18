Boyfriend of woman fatally shot when they turned into the wrong driveway testifies in murder trial

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — The boyfriend of a 20-year-old woman fatally shot in the neck when they pulled into the wrong driveway described to a jury the moment when he heard a shot pierce the car, and then saw his girlfriend slumped over in the passenger seat. Blake Walsh testified Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Kevin Monahan, 66, who is charged with fatally shooting Kaylin Gillis when the couple and a group of friends drove into the wrong driveway near the Vermont border last April. Monahan’s attorney last week said the shooting was a “terrible accident” involving a defective gun that went off when it banged into something.

