Congress voting Thursday to avert shutdown and keep federal government funded through early March
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is expected to extend current spending and keep the federal government open with votes in the Senate and House on Thursday, avoiding a shutdown and punting a final budget package until early March. The stopgap bill comes after a bipartisan spending deal between House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., earlier this month and a subsequent agreement to extend current spending. The temporary measure will run to March 1 for some federal agencies whose approved funds are set to run out Friday and extend the remainder of government operations to March 8.