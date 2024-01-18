Dominican authorities arrest US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on charges of domestic violence. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was arrested Wednesday in the capital of Santo Domingo and is being held in jail. No further details were immediately available. A judge is expected to decide whether the rapper will remain behind bars or be freed on bond as the investigation continues.