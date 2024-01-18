Donkey cart loaded with explosives kills a police officer and critically injures 4 others in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say a donkey cart carrying a suspected improvised bomb has blown up at a checkpoint on the Kenya-Somalia border, killing one Kenyan police officer and critically wounding four others. A police report says the cart pulled by two donkeys and ridden by one man passed the Somali checkpoint of Bula Hawa and entered Kenya territory Thursday. When it was stopped by officers to check on the load, the driver jumped off and ran back into Somalia. The cart then exploded, causing a huge fire at the border post. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion immediately fell on al-Shabab, an extremist group linked to al-Qaida. In recent years, al-Shabab has staged bombing attacks in Kenya mainly targeting the military and police.

