East and West coasts prepare for new rounds of snow and ice as deadly storms pound US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters say a second storm is expected to sock New York with snow after causing chaos farther south, while the Pacific Northwest could see another round of deadly ice. Friday’s forecasts come as storms in the past two weeks have blasted much of the country with winds, snow and subfreezing temperatures that are blamed for at least 45 deaths. In New York, some areas could see up to 5 inches of snow through Friday while on the other coast, Oregon’s governor has declared a statewide state of emergency after days of freezing rain and frigid temperatures. On Wednesday, three people died when from a downed power line in Portland.

