Florida Senate passes bills seeking to expand health care availability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to streamline regulations and offer incentives to help make health care more accessible under two bills unanimously passed by the Senate. The votes on Thursday quickly pushed forward Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s top session priority. The bills would make it easier for foreign doctors and out-of-state health care workers to relocate to Florida. They also would create loan programs and other incentives to attract health care providers and services to underserved rural areas. The bills also seek to reduce demand at emergency rooms by strengthening hospitals’ partnerships with nearby urgent care centers.

