Haley deserves serious consideration for No Labels presidential ticket if interested, co-chair says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top No Labels leader says Nikki Haley “would deserve serious consideration” for the group’s nomination if it decides to run a third-party candidate for president. No Labels co-chair and former Sen. Joe Lieberman said Thursday that Haley’s record as governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador would be a good fit for the group. No Labels is laying the groundwork for an alternative candidate if the 2024 election becomes a rematch between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. A Haley spokesperson says she “has no interest in No Labels.” Lieberman’s comments came at the end of a news conference where No Labels leaders called for the Justice Department to investigate their critics.

By AYANNA ALEXANDER and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.