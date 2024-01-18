House GOP is moving swiftly toward Mayorkas’ impeachment as Senate focuses on a border security deal
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are laying the groundwork for impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In its second impeachment hearing, the House Homeland Security Committee heard Thursday from parents whose tearful testimony seeks to link government border policy to their daughters’ deaths and from a law professor warning off the effort. Committee Chairman Mark Green says “no American is safe” under Mayorkas’ handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. But Democrats say disagreement over President Joe Biden’s policies is not grounds for impeachment of Mayorkas. The committee is heading toward an impeachment vote by the end of the month, setting up action by the full House.