Mississippi has the highest rate of preventable deaths in the US, health official says
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s State Health Officer says even as the state improves some of its poor health outcomes, more of its people die preventable deaths than residents of any other state. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney called for state leaders to work with health officials to improve Mississippi’s status as the nation’s unhealthiest state. Edney says Mississippi ranks at the bottom of virtually every health care indicator and at the top of every health disparity. Mississippi ranks worst for infant mortality and leads the nation in firearm deaths. From 2013-2022, Black infants were more likely to die than white infants.