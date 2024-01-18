Missouri abortion-rights campaign backs proposal to enshrine access but allow late-term restrictions
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri activists are throwing support behind a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights while also allowing the procedure to be restricted in later stages of pregnancy. The group Missourians for Constitutional Freedom committed Thursday to an amendment that would let lawmakers restrict or ban abortions after fetal viability, except when needed to protect the health of the woman. The campaign had also considered a proposal without the option for viability laws. The announcement comes amid divisions within abortion-rights advocates over whether the procedure should be regulated after fetal viability. A competing Missouri amendment proposed by a Republican would allow abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.