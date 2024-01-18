Nevada high court says it won’t reconsider ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court won’t reconsider former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s request to dismiss an indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls. The state high court’s decision on Tuesday means prosecutors in Las Vegas can proceed with their 18-count criminal case. The 47-year-old Chasing Horse has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023 near the North Las Vegas home he’s said to have shared with five wives. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. He also faces criminal charges in several other jurisdictions.

