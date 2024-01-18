Ohio can freeze ex-top utility regulator’s $8 million in assets, high court says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has reinstated a judge’s order allowing the state to freeze $8 million in personal assets belonging to a former top Ohio utility regulator. It’s the latest development in a yearslong fight over property belonging to Sam Randazzo, a one-time chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo was charged with 11 counts last month for his alleged role in a $60 million Statehouse bribery scheme. He has pleaded not guilty. Justices ruled Tuesday that the appellate court erred on a technicality when it unfroze Randazzo’s property in 2022 and reinstated the trial court decision.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.