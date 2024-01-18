‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ lead the race for Britain’s BAFTA film awards

LONDON (AP) — “Oppenheimer” leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 13 categories including best film. “Poor Things” received 11 nominations on the list announced Thursday. “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest” have nine each. Other leading contenders include “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers” and “Maestro,” with seven nominations each. “All of Us Strangers” is nominated in six categories and “Saltburn” in five. The winners will be announced at a Feb. 18 ceremony in London. The prizes are officially known as EE BAFTA Film Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 10.

