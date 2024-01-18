Slovenia to set up temporary facilities for migrants at Croatia border, citing surge in arrivals

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has decided to set up temporary facilities for handling migrant arrivals at the border with Croatia, citing a surge in crossings. Authorities will put up a fence, two accommodation containers, tents and sanitary facilities at the former border crossing in Obrezje. The government said on Thursday that the facilities will be in use for no longer than three years. The official border crossing with Croatia was removed last year when Slovenia’s eastern neighbor joined Europe’s free-travel Schengen area. But some border control has been reintroduced because of increased migration through the region.

