Small plane that crashed off California coast was among a growing number of home-built aircraft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small airplane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast has been identified as one of tens of thousands of home-built aircraft that are part of a high-flying hobby taking off across the country. Federal investigators said initial reports indicate four people were aboard the single-engine Cozy Mark IV when it went down Sunday evening just south of San Francisco. No survivors have been found. Only one body has been recovered from the waters near Half Moon Bay. The four-seat plane was built by a now-retired dentist who flew the plane for 15 years before selling it. More than 33,000 amateur-built planes, a class known as Cozy aircraft, are licensed by the FAA, a figure that has tripled since the 1980s.

