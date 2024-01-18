Spain amends its constitution to replace term ‘handicapped’ with ‘persons with a disability’

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Parliament has voted to amend the country’s constitution for the third time, removing the term “handicapped” and replacing it with “persons with a disability.” The change has long been a demanded by Spain’s community of peole with disabilities. Spain’s ruling Socialist Party and the conservative opposition Popular Party agreed to make the change in a rare moment of consensus between the European nation’s largest political parties. The amendment was also backed by all the other, smaller parties represented in the chamber except the far-right Vox party. It passed by a vote of 312 to 32.

