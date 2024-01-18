Taylor Swift leads 2024 iHeartRadio Music Award Noms, followed by Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift leads the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with nine, followed closely by Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage with eight. Behind them is Olivia Rodrigo, who boasts six. There are also seven new categories this year, including pop song of the year, pop artist of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year, and best new K-pop artist. Two of the new fields are voted on by the public: favorite on screen and favorite debut album. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 on FOX. It will also air on iHeartRadio stations and the app.

