Thousands rally across Slovakia to condemn changes to penal code proposed by populist prime minister

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied across Slovakia as protests intensify against a plan by the new government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the penal code. The protests in 24 cities and towns Thursday took place hours after President Zuzana Čaputová voiced her strong opposition to the changes, saying they could jeopardize the rule of law. The plan approved by Fico’s coalition government includes abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft and organized crime. They also include a reduction in punishments for corruption and significantly shorten the statute of limitations. The coalition wants to use a fast-track parliamentary procedure to approve them.

