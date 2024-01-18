Trial underway for man charged in road rage shooting death of California boy
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that a murder defendant acted callously in killing a 6-year-old boy in a car-to-car shooting on a Southern California freeway in 2021. Twenty-six-year-old Marcus Eriz is charged with killing Aiden Leos while the boy’s mother was driving him to kindergarten in Orange County. Authorities say the shot was fired after a vehicle cut off the mother and she responded with a rude gesture. Prosecutor Daniel Feldman said his opening statement Thursday that the shooting was an expression of a callous and total disregard for human life. Defense attorney Randall Bethune said his client had no intention of killing anyone and didn’t realize he had done so until days later. Eriz has pleaded not guilty.