Trump sex accuser faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom

NEW YORK (AP) — The writer who accused former President Donald Trump of sexually attacking her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s has resumed her testimony in a New York courtroom. E. Jean Carroll’s second day on the witness stand came Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Trump was not there because he went to Florida to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law. The trial this week pertains only to what, if anything, a jury finds Trump owes Carroll for remarks he made as president in 2019. A jury last year concluded he sexually abused her in spring 1996 and defamed her in 2022. Trump has consistently denied it.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

