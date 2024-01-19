13 reported killed in dorm fire at boarding school for elementary students in China’s Henan province

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese state media say a fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province, and 13 people died in the blaze. It is not immediately clear how many of the dead were students. China’s state broadcaster CCTV says one person rescued from the scene was taken to the hospital. CCTV says the fire started Friday night and was put out just before midnight at the Yingcai school in rural Fangcheng district in central Henan. The boarding school caters primarily to students in the elementary grades, though it has an attached kindergten, according to the school’s Wechat page. Many of the boarding students come from rural areas, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

