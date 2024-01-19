A diverse coalition owed money by Rudy Giuliani meets virtually for first bankruptcy hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of people and businesses who say they are owed money by Rudy Giuliani gathered virtually for the first hearing since he declared bankruptcy last month. The Chapter 11 declaration has allowed Giuliani to avoid paying $148 million to two election workers whom he was found to have defamed. It has also brought forth a long list of creditors who say they are owed money by the former prosecutor. The list includes the two election workers, a supermarket employee, the IRS and Hunter Biden. An attorney for Giuliani says his client had few assets and has been earning his living as a podcaster and radio host since being disbarred.

