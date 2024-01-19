A probe into a Guyana dormitory fire that killed 20 children finds a series of failures

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A government commission in Guyana tasked with investigating a fire that killed 20 children at an Indigenous boarding school last year has found multiple errors and systematic failures. The report presented to President Irfaan Ali late Friday found there was a delay in seeking help and contacting the fire station. It also said that when help arrived, there were issues with crowd control and access to the dormitory located in the town of Mahdia near the border with Brazil. The report also noted there was a lack of water and found “inadequacies” in the fire service and firefighting equipment.

