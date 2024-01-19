African leaders criticize Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and call for an immediate cease-fire
By RISDEL KASASIRA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders have criticized Israel for its military campaign in Gaza and called for an end to the fighting that continues take its toll on mostly civilians. They’ve been speaking at a conference in Uganda of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a group of 120 states which are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. The chairman of the African Union Commission described the war in Gaza as immoral and unacceptable. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the release of all the hostages and “the resumption of talks on a just solution that will end the suffering of the Palestinian people.”