Apple offers rivals access to tap-and-go payment tech to resolve EU antitrust case

LONDON (AP) — Apple has promised to open up its tap-and-go mobile payment system to rivals as a way to resolve an antitrust case and avoid potentially billions in fines. The European Union said Friday that Apple proposed letting rival mobile wallet and payment service providers access the contactless payment function on its iOS operating system. The EU is seeking feedback from “all interested parties” on Apple’s changes before it makes a decision on the case. The EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer accused Apple in 2022 of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to its mobile payment technology.

