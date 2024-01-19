California health officials link gastrointestinal illness to raw oysters imported from Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials have linked numerous cases of gastrointestinal illness in Southern California to the consumption of raw oysters imported from Mexico. The California Department of Public Health this week warned consumers that raw oysters harvested from several locations on the Baja California peninsula and the mainland state of Sonora may be contaminated with norovirus. Los Angeles County has reported more than 150 suspected cases and San Diego County has had 69. Health officials say oyster-associated cases are also being reported in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.