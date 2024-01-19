Indignant Donald Trump pouts, rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of the seven-hour, closed-door session last April shows the Republican presidential frontrunner’s demeanor going from calm and cool to indignant — at one point ripping Attorney General Letitia James lawsuit against him as a “disgrace” and “a terrible thing.” James’ office released the video Friday in response to requests from media outlets under New York’s Freedom of Information Law.

