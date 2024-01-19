JetBlue and Spirit Airlines say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that blocked their merger

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are appealing a judge’s ruling that is blocking their planned merger. The airlines said Friday they have filed a notice of appeal with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Earlier this week, a federal judge in Boston ruled that JetBlue’s proposal to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion violated antitrust law. JetBlue says it needs the merger to compete more effectively against bigger airlines.

