Jordan Henderson apologizes to LGBTQ+ community for his short-lived Saudi move as he arrives at Ajax
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Jordan Henderson has apologized to the LGBTQ+ community that fiercely criticized his transfer from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq. He was speaking Friday, a day after turning his back on his lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia and joining Dutch club Ajax. Henderson’s decision to play in Saudi sparked a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community in England, where he had demonstrated support for inclusivity by wearing rainbow-colored laces as part of an initiative by LGBTQ+ campaign group Stonewall. Shortly after his move, he was booed by England fans at Wembley when he was substituted during a friendly match against Australia.