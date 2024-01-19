Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since he was charged with rape in Kansas. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found that the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights. The judge noted that Shannon has a right to pursue his basketball career and make money from endorsements “while he is presumed innocent of the criminal charges.” Illinois says in a statement that Shannon will be available to participate in practices and games. Shannon was charged on Dec. 5 in Douglas County, Kansas, with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery.

