Kansas court upholds a man’s death sentence, ruling he wasn’t clear about wanting to remain silent

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting three adults and a toddler. The court’s 6-1 majority ruled Friday that Kyle Trevor Flack did not clearly invoke his right to remain silent by saying he wanted to be taken back to jail before making statements crucial to his conviction. Flack was sentenced to die for the April 2013 deaths of two men from Ottawa in eastern Kansas and a Kansas City area woman and her toddler. The adults’ bodies were found on a farm, while the toddler’s body was found in a suitcase in a rural creek.

