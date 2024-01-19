Lions finally giving fans, including Eminem, chance to cheer for a winner after decades of futility

DETROIT (AP) — Eminem stood alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson before the Detroit Lions hosted a playoff game for the first time in three decades, soaking up an electric atmosphere at Ford Field. Johnson says he wished his teams could’ve had the same experience. He’s not alone. The Lions’ victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams was their second in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title. The Lions are hosting Tampa Bay on Sunday, playing a second home playoff game in one postseason for the first time in team history.

