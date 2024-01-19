Los Angeles Times guild stages 1-day walkout in protest of anticipated layoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guild members of the Los Angeles Times have participated in one-day walkout to protest imminent layoffs. The job action Friday is the first newsroom union work stoppage in the history of the newspaper, which began printing in 1881. Guild members rallied in an LA civic center park, chanting and waving signs that said, “Don’t Cut Our Future.” The guild says in a statement that the Times is planning to lay off a significant number of journalists, but that the union cannot specify the number because negotiations are off the record. A Times spokesperson has said the paper needs to reduce its operating budget and anticipates layoffs.

